Mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 2014.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Mar measures 24.60 metres in length and has a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 58 tonnes.

Mar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Mar has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.