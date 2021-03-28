Read online now
Length 30.98m
Year 2007

Mar di Giava

2007

Motor Yacht

Mar di Giava is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Mar di Giava measures 30.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.

Mar di Giava has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Mar di Giava also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Mar di Giava has a top speed of 42.7 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Mar di Giava has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Mar di Giava has a hull NB of 31/03.

Build Team

guests:

-
speed:

42.7Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.95m

crew:

-

draft:

1.22m
