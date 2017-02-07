We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.6m
Year 2006
Maracaibo
2006|
Motor Yacht
Maracaibo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Horizon Yachts, in Germany.
Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.
Design
Maracaibo measures 25.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 70 tonnes.
Maracaibo has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Maracaibo has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.
Accommodation
Maracaibo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.