Maracana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Tecnomar , in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Maracana measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.32 feet.

Maracana has a composite hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tecnomar.

Performance and Capabilities

Maracana has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Maracana has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Maracana accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maracana flies the flag of Italy.