Maracunda
1990|
Motor Yacht
Maracunda is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Maracunda measures 49.95 metres in length and has a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 605 tonnes.
Maracunda has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by CRN.
Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.
Maracunda also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Maracunda has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Maracunda has a fuel capacity of 98,000 litres, and a water capacity of 43,100 litres.
She also has a range of 3,320 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Maracunda accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.