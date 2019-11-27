Maracunda is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by CRN.

Maracunda is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Maracunda measures 49.95 metres in length and has a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 605 tonnes.

Maracunda has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Maracunda also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Maracunda has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Maracunda has a fuel capacity of 98,000 litres, and a water capacity of 43,100 litres.

She also has a range of 3,320 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maracunda accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.