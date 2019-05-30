Marae is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2014.

Marae is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2014.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Marae measures 32.92 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.70 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Marae has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Fontaine Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Marae has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marae has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marae accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marae is MCA compliant, her hull NB is AY29 .

Marae is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.