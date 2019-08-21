Marala
1931|
Motor Yacht
Design
Marala is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Marala measures 58.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 8.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 663 tonnes.
Marala has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.
Marala also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Marala has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Marala accommodates up to 13 guests . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.