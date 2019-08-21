Read online now
Length 58.83m
Year 1931

Marala

1931

|

Motor Yacht

Marala is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Marala measures 58.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 8.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 663 tonnes.

Marala has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Marala also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marala has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marala accommodates up to 13 guests . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

13
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

8.08m

crew:

18

draft:

3.35m
