Marala is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Marala measures 58.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 8.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 663 tonnes.

Marala has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Marala also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marala has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marala accommodates up to 13 guests . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.