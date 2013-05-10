Marama is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Marama measures 37.64 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.15 metres and a beam of 8.89 metres.

Marama has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Marama also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Marama has a top speed of 13.5 knots. .

She also has a range of 9,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marama accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marama has a hull NB of 123035.