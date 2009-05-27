Marama is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by N2A, in France.

Marama is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by N2A, in France.

Design

Marama measures 31.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Marama has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pierrejean Design Studio.

Marama also features naval architecture by Dominique Presles.

Performance and Capabilities

Marama has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Marama has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,008 litres.

Accommodation

Marama accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.