Marbella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Monte Fino and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Marbella measures 32.92 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.96 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 183 tonnes.

Marbella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Marbella has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Marbella accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.