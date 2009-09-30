Read online now
Length 32.92m
Year 1996

Marbella

1996

Motor Yacht

Marbella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Monte Fino and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Marbella measures 32.92 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.96 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 183 tonnes.

Marbella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Marbella has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Marbella accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

16Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.96m

crew:

4

draft:

1.93m
