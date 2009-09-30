We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 32.92m
Year 1996
Marbella
1996|
Motor Yacht
Marbella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Monte Fino and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Marbella measures 32.92 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.96 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 183 tonnes.
Marbella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Marbella has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Marbella accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.