Motor yacht Marco Polo was built in 2007 by Hong Kong shipyard Cheoy Lee and presents a vessel that is both luxury super yacht and Transocean Explorer. With a steel hull and GRP superstructure, she features exterior design by Ron Holland while her interior is the work of KCA International. This modern superyacht measures 44.8 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Motor yacht Marco Polo is owned by Director and Founder of Maritime Concept and Construction Hong Kong (MCC) Roland Sturm who requested a European-quality yacht built in China. With her deep-green hull and explorer characteristics, the vessel manages to combine aspects of motor yacht and hardened merchant ship in an attractive collaboration.

The luxury vessel is the first launch in a planned series of motor yachts from Cheoy Lee built with care to minimise her carbon footprint and ensure low-maintenance and fuel consumption. She was the winner of the Best New Series over 40 metres category at the 18th Annual ShowBoats International Awards in 2008. Marco Polo II is planned for release in 2010.

Due to its explorer nature, motor yacht Marco Polo is designed with plenty of extra storage space including large bilge storage areas and foredeck hold. Under hatches on the foredeck can be found room for the seven metre Castoldi tender or an automobile when the occasion calls for it.

The main deck houses a dining room and open-plan salon, while forward is a lounge/library that can also double as an extra cabin if needed. An impressive galley is also located on this level, just aft of the lounge.

Unusually, the master suite is located on the upper deck and the entire deck abaft the wheelhouse is also sectioned for the owner’s private use. The suite features an en suite, and lounge/study area that can remain as separate rooms or become one giant space with the opening of sliding doors. On the lower deck can be found a VIP stateroom, twin cabin, double cabin and a gymnasium.

The interior decor is a fusion of East and West, a tribute to the yacht’s own influences from owner and designer. Carrying somewhat of a 1930s art deco feel enriched by the addition of Asian motifs and patterns, the design mirrors the theme of ying and yang.

Makassar ebony features heavily in both the main salon and master suite, while the lower deck employs limed oak and walnut contrasts. The owner’s penchant for the colour green is easily visible onboard the yacht, which aside from colouring the hull, also features on the wheelhouse leather upholstery and marble floor of the galley.

Luxury yacht Marco Polo is powered by a 1,7000kW Caterpillar engine and Schottel vectoring bow thruster with Cat C7 engine that allow her to operate as both a speedy superyacht and a reliable commercial ship. Her maximum speed is 14.5 knots and she can achieve a nautical mile range of 6,000 at 10.5 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Marco Polo is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 10 knots while her crew of nine under the direction of Captain Marc Rebuffe ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include jet tenders, waterskis and tows.

Marco Polo cruises the Mediterranean during both the summer and winter charter seasons.

The motor yacht carries Lloyd’s certification and is compliant with MCA requirements for unrestricted commercial operation.