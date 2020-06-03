Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26m
Year 2004

Marella

2004

|

Sail Yacht

Marella is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by De Cesari.

Design

Marella measures 26 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.6 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Marella has a wood hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Vallicelli.

Marella also features naval architecture by Vallicelli Design.

Performance and Capabilities

.

Accommodation

Marella accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marella flies the flag of Italian.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

7
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

6.8m

crew:

4

draft:

3.6m
Related News
Featured Events