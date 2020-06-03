We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26m
Year 2004
Marella
Sail Yacht
Marella is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by De Cesari.
Design
Marella measures 26 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.6 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Marella has a wood hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by Vallicelli.
Marella also features naval architecture by Vallicelli Design.
Performance and Capabilities.
Accommodation
Marella accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Marella flies the flag of Italian.