Marflow is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Shore Boat Builders Ltd and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Marflow measures 37.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.2 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Marflow has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Marflow also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Marflow has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a submerged props in semi-tunnels propulsion system.

Marflow has a fuel capacity of 16,559 litres, and a water capacity of 7,097 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marflow accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marflow is MCA compliant

Marflow is a Lloyds LY and Dutch National Code MYBA Terms class yacht. She flies the flag of Netherlands Antilles.