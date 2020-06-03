Marflow
1982|
Sail Yacht
Marflow is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Shore Boat Builders Ltd and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Marflow measures 37.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.2 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Marflow has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Marflow also features naval architecture by William Garden.
Performance and Capabilities
Marflow has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a submerged props in semi-tunnels propulsion system
Marflow is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Shore Boat Builders Ltd and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Marflow measures 37.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.2 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Marflow has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Marflow also features naval architecture by William Garden.
Performance and Capabilities
Marflow has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a submerged props in semi-tunnels propulsion system.
Marflow has a fuel capacity of 16,559 litres, and a water capacity of 7,097 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Marflow accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Marflow is MCA compliant
Marflow is a Lloyds LY and Dutch National Code MYBA Terms class yacht. She flies the flag of Netherlands Antilles.