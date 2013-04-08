Read online now
Length 29.1m
Year 2004

Margaret Ann is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Margaret Ann measures 29.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.90 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.

Margaret Ann has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Margaret Ann also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Margaret Ann has a fuel capacity of 8,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,140 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Margaret Ann accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

