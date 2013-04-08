Margaret Ann
Sail Yacht
Margaret Ann is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Pendennis Shipyard.
Design
Margaret Ann measures 29.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.90 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.
Margaret Ann has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Her interior design is by RWD.
Margaret Ann also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities
Margaret Ann has a fuel capacity of 8,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
She also has a range of 2,140 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Margaret Ann accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.