Margaux is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Advanced Ocean Systems.

Design

Margaux measures 35.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Margaux has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gary Grant Design.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Margaux also features naval architecture by Gary Grant Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Margaux has a top speed of 18 knots. .

Accommodation

Margaux accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.