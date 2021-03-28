We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 35.4m
Year 1993
Margaux
1993|
Motor Yacht
Margaux is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Advanced Ocean Systems.
Design
Margaux measures 35.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.
Margaux has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Gary Grant Design.
Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.
Margaux also features naval architecture by Gary Grant Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Margaux has a top speed of 18 knots. .
Accommodation
Margaux accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.