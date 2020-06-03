Marhaba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Ocea.

Marhaba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Ocea.

Design

Marhaba measures 32.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Marhaba has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Marhaba also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Marhaba has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marhaba has a fuel capacity of 22,400 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marhaba accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.