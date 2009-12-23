Mari-Cha III is a 44.70 metre sailing yacht built by Sensation Yachts in 1997. This luxury vessel’s sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Briand Yacht Design. The yacht’s elegant interior has been designed by John Munford Design.

One of the main objectives when designing Mari-Cha III was to build a yacht that was as light and solid as possible, without compromising safety.

The Super Maxi sailing yacht has a sleek hull and huge ketch rig, assisting her impressive speed under sail and power. Mari-Cha III has complete safety equipment to British regulation standards, for up to 25 people on board.

Mari-Cha III offers accommodation for up to six guests in four cabins, including a large master cabin with en suite. The living room and dining room is forward from the pilot house and large enough to cater for 10 guests.

