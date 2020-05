Maria Alba II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Green Marine and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Maria Alba II measures 29.5 metres in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet.

Maria Alba II has a carbon fibre hull.

Her exterior design is by Reighel Pugh.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Accommodation

Maria Alba II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.