Maria Carla is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Codecasa.

Design

Maria Carla measures 34.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes.

Maria Carla has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Maria Carla also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Maria Carla has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Maria Carla has a fuel capacity of 15,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,400 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maria Carla accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maria Carla has a hull NB of C.113.