Length 41.66m
Year 1966

Maria II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Port Weller Dry Docks and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Maria II measures 41.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.23 metres.

Maria II has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Maria II has a top speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Maria II accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

