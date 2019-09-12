Maria II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .

Maria II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .

Design

Maria II measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes.

Maria II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Maria II also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Maria II has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Maria II has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Maria II has a hull NB of 30/18.