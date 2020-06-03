The convertion from tug to yacht was designed in 2009 by Matteo Picchio Yacht Design www.matteopicchio.com who designed the exteriors, the superstructures and the interiors of her. The shypyard that Matteo Picchio and the Owner selected for the conversion was Cantieri Navali di Sestri.

Maria Teresa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Cantieri Navali Solimano, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Maria Teresa measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Maria Teresa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Matteo Picchio Yacht Design.

Matteo Picchio's design studio is located in the heart of Milan, close to via Della Spiga a via Montenapoleone. The Matteo Picchio team specialises in yacht design and naval architecture, employing skilled and experienced designers.

Performance and Capabilities

Maria Teresa has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Maria Teresa has a fuel capacity of 30 litres.

Accommodation

Maria Teresa accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maria Teresa has a green hull.

Maria Teresa flies the flag of Italian.