Maria Theresa
2019|
Motor Yacht
Maria Theresa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.
Design
Maria Theresa measures 33 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.18 feet and a beam of 7.52 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 199 tonnes.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Maria Theresa also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .
Model
Maria Theresa is a semi-custom Navetta 33 model.
Other yachts based on this Navetta 33 semi-custom model include: Telli, Sogno, NP.
Performance and Capabilities
Maria Theresa has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by diesel caterpillar 3508c engines .
She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Maria Theresa accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.