Mariah II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti.

Design

Mariah II measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.79 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mariah II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Mariah II also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Mariah II has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mariah II has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,140 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mariah II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mariah II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BT03.

Mariah II is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.