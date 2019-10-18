Maridome is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Brooke Marine .

Maridome is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Brooke Marine .

Design

Maridome measures 54.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 11.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,042 tonnes.

Maridome has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Maridome also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Maridome has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Maridome has a fuel capacity of 95,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maridome accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.