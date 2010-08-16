Marie is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Marie measures 54.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.90 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Marie has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by David Easton.

Marie also features naval architecture by Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Marie has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Marie has a fuel capacity of 28,100 litres, and a water capacity of 8,722 litres.

Accommodation

Marie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marie is MCA compliant. She has a Black hull, whose NB is 3064.

Marie is a LY2 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.