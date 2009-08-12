Marie Siobhan
Marie Siobhan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Marie Siobhan measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Marie Siobhan has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.
Marie Siobhan also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Marie Siobhan has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Marie Siobhan has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Marie Siobhan has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Marie Siobhan accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Marie Siobhan has a hull NB of 133.
Marie Siobhan is a RINA class yacht.