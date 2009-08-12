Marie Siobhan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .

Marie Siobhan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .

Marie Siobhan has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marie Siobhan has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Marie Siobhan accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marie Siobhan has a hull NB of 133.

Marie Siobhan is a RINA class yacht.