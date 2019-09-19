Marilyn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .

Marilyn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .

Design

Marilyn measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes.

Marilyn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Marilyn also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Marilyn has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marilyn has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Marilyn has a hull NB of 112/15.