Marilyn
2007|
Motor Yacht
Marilyn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .
Design
Marilyn measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes.
Marilyn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Marilyn also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Marilyn has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Marilyn has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Marilyn has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Marilyn has a hull NB of 112/15.