Length 61.54m
Year 1963

Marina

1963

Motor Yacht

Marina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Mjellem and Karlsen.

Design

Marina measures 61.54 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,090 tonnes.

Marina has a steel hull.

Marina also features naval architecture by Mjellem and Karlsen.

Performance and Capabilities

Marina has a fuel capacity of 132,000 litres, and a water capacity of 27,000 litres.

Accommodation

Marina accommodates up to 19 guests . She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

19
speed:

cabins:

beam:

10m

crew:

17

draft:

4.5m
