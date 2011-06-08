Marina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Mjellem and Karlsen.

Design

Marina measures 61.54 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,090 tonnes.

Marina has a steel hull.

Marina also features naval architecture by Mjellem and Karlsen.

Performance and Capabilities

Marina has a fuel capacity of 132,000 litres, and a water capacity of 27,000 litres.

Accommodation

Marina accommodates up to 19 guests . She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.