Marina Wonder is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Majesty Yachts, in United Arab Emirates.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Marina Wonder measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 7.54 feet.

Marina Wonder has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Model

Marina Wonder is a semi-custom Majesty 125 model.

Other yachts based on this Majesty 125 semi-custom model include: Majesty 125, Altavita.

Accommodation

Marina Wonder accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marina Wonder has a hull NB of 125/002.

Marina Wonder flies the flag of Portugal.