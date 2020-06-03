Mariposa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Avangard Yachts in Pula, Croatia.

Design

Mariposa measures 38.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.73 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 270 tonnes.

Mariposa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Joachim Kinder Yacht Design.

Mariposa also features naval architecture by Beta Marine Yacht Design Studio and Studio Starkel.

Performance and Capabilities

Mariposa has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Mariposa has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,800 litres.

Accommodation

Mariposa accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.