Mariposa III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Mariposa III measures 29.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Mariposa III has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Mariposa III also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Mariposa III has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mariposa III accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.