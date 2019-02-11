Length 38.1m
Year 1911
Mariquita
Sail Yacht
Mariquita is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1911 by William Fife & Sons and most recently refitted in 2004.
Design
Mariquita measures 38.10 metres in length and has a beam of 5.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 60 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Mariquita has a mahogany hull with a teak superstructure.Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.
Performance and Capabilities
Mariquita has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Mariquita has a fuel capacity of 1,000 litres, and a water capacity of 500 litres.
She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mariquita accommodates up to 4 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mariquita has a hull NB of 595.
Mariquita flies the flag of the UK.