Mariquita is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1911 by William Fife & Sons and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Mariquita measures 38.10 metres in length and has a beam of 5.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 60 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mariquita has a mahogany hull with a teak superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.

Mariquita has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Mariquita has a fuel capacity of 1,000 litres, and a water capacity of 500 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mariquita accommodates up to 4 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mariquita has a hull NB of 595.

Mariquita flies the flag of the UK.