Mariska is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1908 by William Fife & Sons and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Mariska measures 27.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 feet and a beam of 4.20 feet.

Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.

Her interior design is by Ines Knoll Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Mariska has a fuel capacity of 320 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.

Accommodation

Mariska accommodates up to 5 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.