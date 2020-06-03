Length 27.6m
Year 1908
Mariska
1908|
Sail Yacht
Mariska is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1908 by William Fife & Sons and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Mariska measures 27.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 feet and a beam of 4.20 feet.Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.
Her interior design is by Ines Knoll Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Mariska has a fuel capacity of 320 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.
Accommodation
Mariska accommodates up to 5 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.