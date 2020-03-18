Marjorie Morningstar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Amels in Vlissingen, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Marjorie Morningstar measures 52.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 metres and a beam of 8.99 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 628 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Marjorie Morningstar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Marjorie Morningstar also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Marjorie Morningstar has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Marjorie Morningstar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Amels in Vlissingen, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Marjorie Morningstar measures 52.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 metres and a beam of 8.99 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 628 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Marjorie Morningstar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Marjorie Morningstar also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Marjorie Morningstar has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marjorie Morningstar has a fuel capacity of 10,600 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,470 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marjorie Morningstar accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marjorie Morningstar is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 443.

Marjorie Morningstar is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.