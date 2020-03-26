Marla is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Marla is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Marla measures 49.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 603 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Marla has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Marla also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Marla has a top speed of 15.40 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marla has a fuel capacity of 95,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marla accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marla is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 432.

Marla is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.