Marlena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Marlena measures 43.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.93 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 307 tonnes.

Marlena has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sharp Design.

Sharp Design specializes in offering clients a complete range of engineering and design services related to production and custom motor yachts in composite, steel and aluminium.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Marlena also features naval architecture by Sharp Design and Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Marlena has a top speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marlena has a fuel capacity of 37,138 litres, and a water capacity of 6,337 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marlena accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marlena has a hull NB of T008.