We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 29m
Year 2011
Marlena
2011|
Motor Yacht
Marlena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Jim Smith.
Design
Marlena measures 29 metres in length and has a beam of 7.0 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Marlena has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.
Marlena has a fuel capacity of 3,300 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.
Accommodation
Marlena contains 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Marlena flies the flag of the United States.