Marlena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Jim Smith.

Design

Marlena measures 29 metres in length and has a beam of 7.0 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Marlena has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Marlena has a fuel capacity of 3,300 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Marlena contains 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Marlena flies the flag of the United States.