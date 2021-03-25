Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29m
Year 2011

Marlena

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Marlena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Jim Smith.

Design

Marlena measures 29 metres in length and has a beam of 7.0 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Marlena has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Marlena has a fuel capacity of 3,300 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Marlena contains 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Marlena flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

40Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Related News
Featured Events