Marlin Delrey V
1993|
Sail Yacht
Marlin Delrey V is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Lurssen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2002.
Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.
Design
Marlin Delrey V measures 40.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 4 metres and a beam of 9.28 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Marlin Delrey V has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.
Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Marlin Delrey V also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Marlin Delrey V has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system
Marlin Delrey V has a fuel capacity of 11,900 litres, and a water capacity of 17,940 litres.
She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Marlin Delrey V accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Marlin Delrey V has a hull NB of 13580.
Marlin Delrey V is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.