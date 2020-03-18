Marlin Delrey V is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Lurssen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2002.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Marlin Delrey V measures 40.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 4 metres and a beam of 9.28 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Marlin Delrey V has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Marlin Delrey V also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Marlin Delrey V has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system

Marlin Delrey V is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Lurssen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2002.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Marlin Delrey V measures 40.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 4 metres and a beam of 9.28 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Marlin Delrey V has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Marlin Delrey V also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Marlin Delrey V has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Marlin Delrey V has a fuel capacity of 11,900 litres, and a water capacity of 17,940 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marlin Delrey V accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marlin Delrey V has a hull NB of 13580.

Marlin Delrey V is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.