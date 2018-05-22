Marlinda is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Marlinda measures 40.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 307 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Marlinda has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Accommodation

Her exterior design and interior design is by Delta Marine.

Marlinda accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.