Length 40.3m
Year 1989

Marlinda is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Marlinda measures 40.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 307 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Marlinda has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Delta Marine.

Accommodation

Marlinda accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

8m

crew:

6

draft:

2.35m
