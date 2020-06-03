Marline is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1974 by Cammenga.

Design

Marline measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 153 tonnes.

Marline has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Marline also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Marline has a top speed of 11.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marline has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Marline accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.