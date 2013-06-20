Marnaya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Maiora - Fipa Group in Massarosa, Italy.

Marnaya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Maiora - Fipa Group in Massarosa, Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Marnaya measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.

Marnaya has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Marnaya has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marnaya has a fuel capacity of 17,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,030 litres.

Accommodation

Marnaya accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marnaya is a RINA – ITALIAN NAVAL REGISTRY 100-A-1.1”Y” class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.