MaRo
1988|
Motor Yacht
MaRo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Picchiotti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
MaRo measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
MaRo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.
Her interior design is by Schnaase Interior Design.
MaRo also features naval architecture by Maurizio Chiari.
Performance and Capabilities
MaRo has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
MaRo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Picchiotti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
MaRo measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
MaRo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.
Her interior design is by Schnaase Interior Design.
MaRo also features naval architecture by Maurizio Chiari.
Performance and Capabilities
MaRo has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
MaRo has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
Accommodation
MaRo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
MaRo is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.