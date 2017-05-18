MaRo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Picchiotti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

MaRo measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

MaRo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.

Her interior design is by Schnaase Interior Design.

MaRo also features naval architecture by Maurizio Chiari.

Performance and Capabilities

MaRo has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

MaRo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Picchiotti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

MaRo measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

MaRo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.

Her interior design is by Schnaase Interior Design.

MaRo also features naval architecture by Maurizio Chiari.

Performance and Capabilities

MaRo has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

MaRo has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

Accommodation

MaRo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

MaRo is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.