Mars is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by MCP Yachts in Guaruja, Brazil.

Design

Mars measures 32.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 7.22 feet.

Mars has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by MCP Yachts.

Mars also features naval architecture by MCP Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Mars has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Mars has a fuel capacity of 22,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mars accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mars has a hull NB of 088.

Mars is a RINA class yacht.