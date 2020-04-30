Marsha Kay is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Marsha Kay is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Marsha Kay measures 35.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 251 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Marsha Kay has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Marsha Kay also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Marsha Kay has a top speed of 18.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Marsha Kay has a fuel capacity of 36,340 litres, and a water capacity of 9,463 litres.

She also has a range of 3,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Marsha Kay accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Marsha Kay has a hull NB of T007.