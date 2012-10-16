Martella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Baltic Yachts .

Design

Martella measures 24.35 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.9 feet and a beam of 5.9 feet.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

Martella accommodates up to 15 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Martella flies the flag of the UK.