Martina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Martina measures 30.48 metres in length and has a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 144 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Martina has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Martina has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Martina accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.