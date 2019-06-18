Read online now
Length 30.48m
Year 2002

Martina

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Martina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Martina measures 30.48 metres in length and has a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 144 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Martina has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Martina has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Martina accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

26Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.45m

crew:

6

draft:

-
