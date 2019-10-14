Mary-Jean is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Campanella , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

Mary-Jean is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Campanella , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Mary-Jean measures 48.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 8.43 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 404 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mary-Jean has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Mary-Jean also features naval architecture by Campanella .

Performance and Capabilities

Mary-Jean has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mary-Jean has a fuel capacity of 80 litres, and a water capacity of 35 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mary-Jean accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mary-Jean is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 88.

Mary-Jean is a Lloyd's 100 A1 + LMC class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.