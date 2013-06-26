Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 3 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 37.18m
Year 2008

Mary P

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Mary P is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Mary P measures 37.18 metres in length and has a beam of 7.30 metres.

Mary P has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sharp Design.

Sharp Design specializes in offering clients a complete range of engineering and design services related to production and custom motor yachts in composite, steel and aluminium.

Her interior design is by Bell Design Group.

Mary P also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Mary P has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mary P is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Mary P measures 37.18 metres in length and has a beam of 7.30 metres.

Mary P has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sharp Design.

Sharp Design specializes in offering clients a complete range of engineering and design services related to production and custom motor yachts in composite, steel and aluminium.

Her interior design is by Bell Design Group.

Mary P also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Mary P has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mary P has a fuel capacity of 26,460 litres.

Accommodation

Mary P accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mary P has a hull NB of T044.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7.3m

crew:

3

draft:

-
Other Trinity yachts
Related News