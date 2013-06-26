Mary P is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Trinity Yachts.

Mary P is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Mary P measures 37.18 metres in length and has a beam of 7.30 metres.

Mary P has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sharp Design.

Sharp Design specializes in offering clients a complete range of engineering and design services related to production and custom motor yachts in composite, steel and aluminium.

Her interior design is by Bell Design Group.

Mary P also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Mary P has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mary P has a fuel capacity of 26,460 litres.

Accommodation

Mary P accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mary P has a hull NB of T044.