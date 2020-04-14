Maryah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Neorion Elefsis Shipyards in Elefsis, Greece.

Design

Maryah measures 125.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.60 feet and a beam of 17.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 5,650 tonnes.

Maryah has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Maryah also features naval architecture by Naos.

Performance and Capabilities

Maryah has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin azipods propulsion system

Maryah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Neorion Elefsis Shipyards in Elefsis, Greece.

Design

Maryah measures 125.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.60 feet and a beam of 17.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 5,650 tonnes.

Maryah has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Maryah also features naval architecture by Naos.

Performance and Capabilities

Maryah has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin azipods propulsion system.

Maryah has a fuel capacity of 533,000 litres, and a water capacity of 216,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Maryah is a Lloyds Register / SOLAS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.